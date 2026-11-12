Ribbon Cutting: Mid-Step Services

Join us as Mid-Step Services celebrates the grand opening of the Turbes Medically Fragile Home, a newly constructed residential home named in honor of Mid-Step Services’ former Executive Director, Gary Turbes, who founded the organization in 1977.

Monday Nov 16, 2026

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM CST

The newly constructed home is a duplex designed to provide a comfortable, safe, and supportive living environment for eight Mid-Step Services members with significant medical needs. The home represents Mid-Step Services continued commitment to providing quality residential care and creating opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities and complex medical needs to live fulfilling lives in a supportive home environment.

The Turbes Medically Fragile Home expands Mid-Step Services residential offerings and reflects the organization’s ongoing dedication to meeting the individual needs of the people it serves.

Founded in 1977, Mid-Step Services provides residential, educational, and recreational services to individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism throughout the Siouxland area. Today, the organization serves more than 390 individuals annually and employs over 450 people dedicated to making a difference in the lives of its members.