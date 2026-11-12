Library Plans Fun to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

The Sioux Center Library will celebrate its 100th anniversary on October 4, 2027, and is excited to mark this milestone with the community that has helped make the library what it is today.

The celebration will kick off in December 2026 with a year of activities and events leading up to the library’s official 100th anniversary in October 2027. The library plans to celebrate its history, recognize the community’s support, and look ahead to the future.

The first event will be a special domino topple featuring community members and local Domino Masters, Alex and Derek Koop. The brothers will create a one-of-a-kind “library” display that will come to life in an exciting domino topple on Saturday, December 12 at 1 p.m. Community members are invited to join the library as this exciting year of celebration begins.

“Reaching 100 years is a huge milestone” said Assistant Director Heidi Ouwinga, “and we want to celebrate with our friends and neighbors. The library has always been about the community, so bringing in members of our community to create this topple was a great fit.”

For 100 years, the Sioux Center Library has been a place to inspire lifelong learning, advance knowledge, and strengthen our communities by bringing people and information together.

“What an honor to celebrate 100 years of our public library!” said Director Becky Bilby. “We are so proud of our library and consider it an honor to look back over 100 years of serving our community. We are planning a year’s worth of activities to commemorate this event, and it all starts this December. We hope you take advantage of all the fun and stop in and share memories with us as we take time to look back at 100 years of serving Sioux Center.”

The domino topple will serve as the official kickoff to a year filled with special programs, activities, and opportunities to celebrate the library’s history and look toward its future.

“For 100 years, the Sioux Center Library has been growing bright in the center of it all – and we can’t wait to see what the next 100 years will bring,” Ouwinga said.