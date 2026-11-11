Connections Area Agency on Aging invites the community to join us for the Sugar & Spice Gingerbread Gala on December 4, 2026, at The Warrior Hotel in Sioux City. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a dessert auction. This signature holiday event serves as the agency’s primary fundraiser in the Siouxland area, helping raise critical funds to provide information, support, and services to older Iowans and their family caregivers. Guests will enjoy a festive holiday dinner, a delectable dessert auction, seasonal signature cocktails, and live entertainment, all while supporting a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the Gala will help reduce waitlists for essential programs, including home-delivered meals, service coordination, and caregiver support services.