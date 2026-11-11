Help Wrap Gifts and Create Belonging: Support Simple Life’s “It’s a Wrap” Fundraiser December 1

Being thought of at Christmas matters. This holiday season, Simple Life invites Siouxland residents and businesses to help make sure adults living with disabilities and chronic mental illness feel seen, valued, and included.

Simple Life’s “It’s a Wrap” fundraiser will take place Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 400 S. Martha St. in Sioux City. The event will feature a gift-wrapping marathon, festive challenges, and opportunities to give, with live broadcasts on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

As volunteers wrap approximately 800 gifts and prizes for local families, the community can help turn holiday generosity into support that lasts throughout the year.

You do not have to attend or own a business to make a difference. Individual donations of any amount are welcome.

Donations support Simple Life’s year-round programming, including skill-building activities, wellness education, community outings, and volunteer opportunities that allow members to give back to Siouxland. Through volunteering, our members share their talents, help their neighbors, and take pride in making a difference. These experiences help members build confidence, strengthen independence, form friendships, and feel connected to the community they help support.

Founded in 2015, Simple Life is a Sioux City 501(c)(3) nonprofit built on the belief that every person deserves dignity, respect, and meaningful connection. “It’s a Wrap” brings that mission to life through a simple message: every gift tells someone they are remembered, and every donation helps keep that connection growing.

Help make the season brighter—and the year ahead more connected. Visit www.simplelifeinc.com, click the banner at the top of the page, and select “Register Now” to donate your time or contribute funds. Every contribution helps our members feel seen, valued, and included. For more information, call 712-574-8367 or email: sheri@simplelifeinc.com