Xtreme International Ice Racing to the Tyson Events Center

Xtreme International Ice Racing (XIIR) is bringing the extreme to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA on February 6, 2027, at 5 p.m. as part of the highly anticipated 2027 “FEARLESS” Tour. Mark your calendars and prepare for an adrenaline-fueled night of high-speed, high-risk racing action unlike anything else on ice.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 6 at 10 a.m. at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

About XIIR:

XIIR isn’t just another racing tour. It is the pinnacle of professional motorsports on ice, where fearless athletes push themselves and their machines to the absolute limit. Featuring three premier classes—Speedway Bikes, Pro Outlaw Quads, and Flat Track Motorcycles—XIIR brings the raw intensity of motorcycle and ATV racing into the indoor ice arena. There’s a catch: SOME of these machines have no brakes.

At the heart of every XIIR event are elite competitors from around the globe, along with local hometown heroes who get the opportunity to take on some of the best riders in the sport. Each event features approximately 20 to 25 intense races, with the final lineup depending on local rider participation.

The Tyson Events Center will be transformed into an icy battlefield. Riders will attack the track aboard highly modified racing machines equipped with more than 2,000 razor-sharp metal studs, designed to claw their way through the ice while the competitors battle for speed, precision, and supremacy.

The 2027 Fearless Tour will bring an action-packed experience for the entire family, delivering jaw-dropping thrills from the opening race to the checkered flag. Whether you’re a lifelong racing fan or simply looking for an unforgettable night of entertainment, XIIR delivers an experience you won’t soon forget.