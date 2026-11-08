As the nation commemorates America 250 this year, Hy-Vee is showing its appreciation to all veterans and active-duty military members with a free breakfast on Veterans Day.

A beloved Hy-Vee tradition since 1999, the Hy-Vee Veterans Day Breakfast is a buffet-style meal. All Hy-Vee stores with hot food service will host the special breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 10 a.m.

Veterans and active-duty military members will also receive 15% off their grocery purchases in store or ordered online on Wednesday, Nov. 11, when they shop at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market locations.

The Hy-Vee Veterans Day Breakfast is part of the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which demonstrates the company’s dedication to honoring our nation’s heroes. Established in 2013, Hy-Vee Homefront has donated more than $4.3 million to nonprofits that serve veterans, active-duty service members and their families. Hy-Vee Homefront also provides special benefits and incentives for veteran and active-duty service member employees.

WHAT: Hy-Vee Offering Veterans, Active-Duty Military Members Free Breakfast on Veterans Day

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 11

6-10 a.m.

WHERE: All Hy-Vee stores with hot food service