Drilling Pharmacy looks forward to serving you this holiday season!

It’s not too late to protect yourself during cold and flu season by getting your flu shot! We are happy to accommodate curbside vaccinations if desired. We are continuing to offer other vaccine services including pneumonia, shingles, RSV, tetanus, and Covid-19 boosters.

We also provide test and treat services where we test for strep throat or influenza A and B in the pharmacy and dispense the treatment in the same visit if appropriate. Patients are encouraged to call and speak with one of our pharmacists with any questions they may have!

Drilling Pharmacy’s annual holiday open house is December 3-6. Stop in for 20% off the entire gift shop’s selection of unique, local gifts and enter to win a $100 Drilling Pharmacy gift card! Thank you for shopping local this season!

Choosing a local pharmacy means choosing a team that knows you by name and takes the time to answer your questions. At Drilling Pharmacy, we believe personalized care is just as important as the medications we provide. Whether you need help understanding a prescription, selecting the right over-the-counter product, or staying up to date on recommended vaccines, our team is here to help.Thank you for trusting our family-owned pharmacy to care for you and your loved ones. We are proud to serve the Sioux City community with friendly, dependable service every day.