City of Sioux Center to Receive Freedom Award

The City of Sioux Center has been selected for the 2026 Secretary of War Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for support of employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

The award recognizes employers for going beyond workplace requirements to encourage a culture of support through many kinds of policies and programs, support networks, family outreach, and other investments in the well-being of their Guard and Reserve members.

The award will be presented in Sioux Center in the near future.

Several thousand employers were nominated from every state and territory of the U.S. for this honor. The City of Sioux Center was one of only 20 employers across the nation chosen to receive this year’s Freedom Award.

“We are honored by the recognition of the Employer Support Freedom Award, which is minor in comparison to the service of our Guard and Reserve members,” City Manager Scott Wynja said. “We’re proud to keep standing alongside with those who selflessly serve our country.”

The City was nominated by HR and Safety Manager Josh Mork, a 1st Sergeant with the 114th Fighter Wing in the South Dakota Air National Guard. Mork has served over 19 years with the Air National Guard and previously served 6 years with the Army National Guard. During his 7 years working for the City of Sioux Center, he deployed with the Guard to Japan in 2024 and had eight temporary duties in various locations. Two other active Guard members work at the City: Izaak Hoey, who has served 10 years in the Army National Guard, recently returned from a one-year deployment to Syria, and Tyler Kanaly, who has served 13 years with the Army National Guard, deployed to Iraq in 2025-26.

The City currently also has four staff members who previously served in the military: James Van Veldhuizen, U.S. Army, 12 years, Matt Dykstra, Army National Guard, 6 years, Ryan Laroco, U.S. Navy, 6 years, Landon Slechta, Army National Guard, 8 years.

“As someone who has the privilege of serving our country while also being part of this organization, I know firsthand how meaningful that support is,” Mork said. “Having an employer who understands the demands of military service, respects the sacrifices involved, and stands behind those who serve makes all the difference.”