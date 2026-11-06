City Council to Discuss Budget Challenges and Cost-Saving Options at Special Meeting

The Sioux City City Council will hold a special budget meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall to discuss the financial challenges facing the City and review options for balancing the municipal budget.

Recent changes to Iowa law have reduced the amount of property tax revenue cities can collect and placed additional limitations on local government budgets. As a result, the City must evaluate its spending and identify ways to balance the budget while continuing to provide services to residents.

During the special meeting, which is open to the public, the City Council will review budget considerations and provide direction to staff on next steps in the budget process. The City’s FY2028 Capital Improvement Program budget will be presented to Council for consideration on Saturday, February 6, 2027, and the Operating budget will be presented on Saturday, February 27, 2027. A wrap-up session will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2027.

The City remains committed to maintaining essential services while being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. The budget review is intended to address the new financial requirements while carefully considering the impact of potential changes on residents, employees, and City services.

Meeting Details

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: City Council Chambers, City Hall, 405 6th Street, Sioux City, Iowa

Broadcast live: Sparklight Community Channel 56

Live stream on YouTube: www.sioux-city.org/CouncilVideos