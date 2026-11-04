Wayne State Launches New Accelerated Business Degree Program

Wayne State College announces the creation of a new accelerated bachelor’s degree. The 90-credit Bachelor of Arts or Sciences in Applied Business Administration, which is the first accelerated undergraduate business degree in Nebraska, will begin serving students in January 2027. The program was approved by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) accrediting agency on Oct. 22.

This new, fully online degree program has been specifically designed for working professionals who have a clear understanding of their career pathways and what they want to do with their futures. Developed around the same core academic tenets and foundational disciplinary courses as WSC’s established and respected four-year programs in Business Administration, this applied degree provides adult learners with the opportunity to reduce the time they spend learning in order to increase the time they spend earning.

This program will benefit employers and employees as they work together to identify and pursue a fast-track program to meet their workforce goals.

“I am very excited for Wayne State’s School of Business and Technology to be the first in Nebraska to offer this degree,” said Dr. Gerard Ras, dean of the School of Business and Technology. “Working adults now have a faster path to career advancement. This innovative program is the result of strategic planning, innovative thinking from faculty, and actionable input from the professionals on our advisory board. The support from these professionals and the companies they represent help us serve the educational needs of the workforce across Nebraska and the region.”

Wayne State College’s Department of Business & Economics is an accredited member of the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). The College’s new accelerated program has been developed to meet this agency’s exacting standards.

The new Applied Business Administration degree program will begin in January, with applications being accepted now. Learn more about the program at https://www.wsc.edu/applied-business-administration-degree.

Learn more about other exciting degree pathways at Wayne State College at www.wsc.edu/accelerated-bachelors-degrees

Questions? Contact John Vinchattle, associate dean of the School of Business and Technology, at 402-375-7347 or jovinch1@wsc.edu.