The Faces of Homelessness Fundraiser is the signature event of The Warming Shelter’s National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week campaign in Siouxland. Held on November 20, 2026, this community gathering brings together supporters, business leaders, advocates, and neighbors to learn about the realities of homelessness in our community and help provide life-changing support for those experiencing it.

Guests will enjoy food, a silent auction, powerful personal stories, and opportunities to make a direct impact through charitable giving. The event highlights the people behind the statistics, sharing stories of resilience, recovery, and hope while raising critical funds to support year-round shelter, meals, case management, and housing-focused services.

Every dollar raised helps provide safe shelter, warm meals, and pathways toward stability for individuals and families facing homelessness in Siouxland. Through awareness, compassion, and collective action, The Faces of Homelessness Fundraiser seeks to inspire the community to learn, give, and show up for neighbors in need.