Slice of Comfort is a fundraiser for the Mitchell House, Siouxland’s only hospice house. Mitchell House is a small, 10-bed, residential care home that provides comfort-focused support for individuals needing hospice care. The event starts at 4 p.m. and includes a live auction at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction closing at 6 p.m. For $20 attendees will enjoy a delicious dinner of pizza, pasta, desserts and sodas. Children ages 3-14 pay their age while 2 and under eat free. Good Food for a Great Cause!