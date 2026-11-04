Home Siouxland Business News Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s Marathon Challenge in Honor of National Diabetes Day

Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s Marathon Challenge in Honor of National Diabetes Day

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In honor of World Diabetes Day, we are recruiting at least 26 teams to commit to walking a one-mile course inside the Tyson Events Center

  • Must be 18 years of age or older to participate
  • Please plan for your team to be at our event for around 45 minutes total
  • Each team will have a team of 2-4 participants to walk the course
  • all participants must sign a waiver form at check-in.

Your $200 registration fee includes:

  • Chick-Fil-A catered lunch for up to 4 participants
  • Completion Certificate
  • Words of encouragement poster on the course with your logo
  • Your logo or name on start and finish banners

By the time the 26 teams have completed their one-mile course, we will have completed a MARATHON together! Proceeds benefit the Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s Diabetes Education Fund.

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