Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s Marathon Challenge in Honor of National Diabetes Day

In honor of World Diabetes Day, we are recruiting at least 26 teams to commit to walking a one-mile course inside the Tyson Events Center
- Must be 18 years of age or older to participate
- Please plan for your team to be at our event for around 45 minutes total
- Each team will have a team of 2-4 participants to walk the course
- all participants must sign a waiver form at check-in.
Your $200 registration fee includes:
- Chick-Fil-A catered lunch for up to 4 participants
- Completion Certificate
- Words of encouragement poster on the course with your logo
- Your logo or name on start and finish banners
By the time the 26 teams have completed their one-mile course, we will have completed a MARATHON together! Proceeds benefit the Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s Diabetes Education Fund.