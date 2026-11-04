Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s Marathon Challenge in Honor of National Diabetes Day

In honor of World Diabetes Day, we are recruiting at least 26 teams to commit to walking a one-mile course inside the Tyson Events Center

Must be 18 years of age or older to participate

Please plan for your team to be at our event for around 45 minutes total

Each team will have a team of 2-4 participants to walk the course

all participants must sign a waiver form at check-in.

Your $200 registration fee includes:

Chick-Fil-A catered lunch for up to 4 participants

Completion Certificate

Words of encouragement poster on the course with your logo

Your logo or name on start and finish banners

By the time the 26 teams have completed their one-mile course, we will have completed a MARATHON together! Proceeds benefit the Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s Diabetes Education Fund.