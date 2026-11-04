Ribbon Cutting – Corazon de Abuelita

The South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism is excited to celebrate a special new chapter with Corazón de Abuela – Madre Tierra!

Join us for their official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and come experience this beautiful space focused on healing, connection, and community.

Friday, November 6, 2026

4:30 PM

Corazón de Abuela – Madre Tierra

Enjoy refreshments and snacks, meet the people behind this new space, learn more about what they have to offer, and help us celebrate this exciting milestone!

Everyone is welcome! Come out, show your support, and help us give Corazón de Abuela a warm Chamber welcome.