Deere to move operations of Ottumwa plant to Ankeny

John Deere says it plans to shut down its oldest Iowa factory by the end of the 2028 fiscal year.

The company says that due to changes in customer demand and available manufacturing capacities, Windrower and round baler production will move from the Ottumwa Works site to the Des Moines Works in Ankeny during the next two fiscal years. John Deere says the Ottumwa plant will close following the transition.

Deere first came to Ottumwa in 1911 when it purchased the current Ottumwa site from Dain Manufacturing, making it the company’s first manufacturing site in Iowa. John Deere says it will also close its plant in Clarion by the end of the 2029 fiscal year. And it will move its small planter production from Moline, Illinois, to the central Iowa town of Paton.