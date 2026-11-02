Sioux City Public Library Announces New Library Director

Sioux City Public Library is pleased to announce that Tammi Moe has accepted the position of Library Director. Moe joins the Library from New Mexico, where she served as Director of Libraries and Cultural Services for the City of Gallup, overseeing the Octavia Fellin Public Library.

“I believe a great public library is more than a place to find information—it is a place where people discover their potential, where every voice and story matters, and where opportunity belongs to everyone. As our world changes, libraries must be both deeply rooted in their communities and bold in imagining what comes next. I am honored to join the Sioux City Public Library and look forward to listening, learning, and working together to build a future where everyone has the opportunity to belong, contribute, and thrive,” Moe said.

Moe has more than 20 years of experience as a public library executive, holding progressively responsible leadership roles across municipal, academic, museum, and international institutions. After earning her MLS from the University of Denver, Moe became the Assistant Library Director at Virginia Commonwealth University in Doha, Qatar, in 2004, where she served for 10 years. She then accepted the position of Archivist Librarian with the Pueblo City-County Library District in Pueblo, Colorado, before becoming Director of Libraries and Cultural Services for the Octavia Fellin Public Library in Gallup, New Mexico, in 2017.

As Director, Moe has led strategic planning, developed new services and facilities, including a MakerSpace, directed planning and resource development for a $25M capital campaign for a new regional library, and oversaw a 21-person professional team. Moe is a W.K. Kellogg Foundation Community Leadership Network Fellow and a nationally recognized public servant.

“Tammi’s extensive background in long-range planning, administrative leadership, policy development, strategic communication, and fiscal management will be valuable assets to the library’s leadership team, staff, and patrons,” stated Library Board of Trustees Chair Di Gray.

Moe will begin her role as Library Director on December 14, 2026. A welcome reception will be held following her arrival, with details to be announced on the library’s website.