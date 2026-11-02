Hy-Vee Homefront Honoring Local Veterans This November

As the nation commemorates America 250 this year, Hy-Vee is showing its appreciation to veterans this November through the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative.

The Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up gives customers the opportunity to round up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar with Hy-Vee matching all customer donations up to $100,000. Proceeds will be given to organizations that assist veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

This year, the Welcome Home Soldier Monument in Albia, Iowa, has been added as a benefactor of the Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up. Hy-Vee has pledged a $1 million donation to help the nonprofit build a welcome center, and a portion of round up proceeds will assist that effort. Other organizations that will receive proceeds include the American Red Cross, Honor Flight Network, Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response and Puppy Jake Foundation. The Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up runs through Nov. 30.

Hy-Vee will host its beloved Veterans Day Breakfast once again this year. A Hy-Vee tradition since 1999, a buffet-style breakfast will be offered free of charge to all veterans and active-duty military members. Each Veterans Day Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 10 a.m. at all Hy-Vee stores with hot food service. Veterans and active-duty military members will also receive 15% off their grocery purchases in-store or when ordered online on Wednesday, Nov. 11, when they shop at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market locations.

Hy-Vee Homefront demonstrates Hy-Vee’s dedication to honoring our nation’s heroes. Established in 2013, Hy-Vee Homefront has donated more than $4.3 million to nonprofits that serve veterans, active-duty service members and their families. Hy-Vee Homefront also provides special benefits and incentives for veteran and active-duty service member employees.