Deere and Company calling back laid off workers

John Deere plans to bring over 275 workers back to its Waterloo plant and another 60 will be returning to work at Deere’s plant in the Quad Cities.

Over the past two years as the ag economy dipped, there have been a series of layoffs affecting about a thousand workers at Deere facilities. Company officials say the call-backs mean employees who’d been laid off from the company’s plants in Waterloo, Dubuque, Ottumwa and the Quad Cities have been asked to return to work.

Deere and Company officials say the additional workforce will position the company to continue meeting customer needs through a range of operating environments, including future labor negotiations. In August, the UAW announced its members had rejected Deere’s offer to extend their current contract for two more years, mainly over concerns about job security.