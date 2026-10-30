Lutz Webinar: Executive-Level Strategies for Strong Cybersecurity

What would happen if your organization experienced a major cyber breach tomorrow? The fallout goes far beyond IT, it can mean financial loss, reputational damage, and legal exposure. In this webinar, Lutz experts Jim DeBoer and Scott Kroeger will outline executive-level approaches to cybersecurity, from evaluating organizational risk to implementing policies that protect against breaches. You’ll gain practical strategies to help leadership teams protect their organizations in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

How to Evaluate Cybersecurity Risk at the Executive Level

Essential Policies & Frameworks for Board-Level Oversight

Tips on Fostering a Security-First Culture

Steps to Strengthen Resilience Against Cyber Threats



SEMINAR LEVEL: Intermediate



WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Business Owners, CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, Board Members, Executive Leaders