Spark Week 2026

Spark Week is a four-day regional conference for entrepreneurs and small business owners across the Siouxland tri-state area – western Iowa, northeast Nebraska, and southeast South Dakota.

Built around the idea that most business owners are sitting on possibilities inside their own companies they haven’t yet recognized, Spark Week brings together keynote speakers (Kaylee Williams of Iowa Startup Week and Brad Lepper of Council Oak Supply), hands-on breakout sessions, a Venture School pitch competition, and structured networking in downtown Sioux City.

Our first night kicks things off locally, followed by three days of programming designed to draw entrepreneurs, business owners, and resource partners from across the region (and beyond).

Visit www.startupsiouxland.com/sparkweek to get your ticket!