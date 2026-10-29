Sioux Center Utilities Delivers Rebate to Pella

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities presented Pella Corporation a $31,500 rebate check for choosing energy-efficient technology in their manufacturing facility in Sioux Center.

The energy rebates are part of the Bright Energy Solutions program, which offers cash incentives to business and residential energy customers of community-owned utilities who choose qualifying energy-efficient equipment.

“Pella continues to demonstrate leadership through investments that improve efficiency and sustainability,” said Kris Pieper, who administers Bright Energy Solutions at Sioux Center Municipal Utilities. “We are proud to partner with businesses that are committed to reducing energy use, strengthening our local electric system and investing in the long-term success of Sioux Center.”

Pella chose to install 36 energy-saving rooftop air conditioning units for its Sioux Center manufacturing facility.

“These rooftop units are another example of Pella Corporation’s ongoing investment in our facilities and, most importantly, in our team members,” said Luke Francois, Engineering Team Leader. “Creating a climate-controlled work environment has been a priority for us, and selecting high-efficiency equipment aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship. We greatly appreciate and value our partnership with Sioux Center Municipal Utilities.”

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities provides power to more than 2,600 homes and businesses and is one of 61 members of wholesale power provider Missouri River Energy Services, which offers the Bright Energy Solutions energy-efficiency incentive program. These incentives are designed to help member utilities and their customers reduce electric energy costs and operate more efficiently. Learn more at www.siouxcenter.org/rebates.