LifeLight Announces Sioux City Festival at the Tyson Events Center on August 14, 2027

LifeLight announces LifeLight Sioux City, an all-day festival with free admission being developed with local churches and community leaders for Saturday, August 14, 2027, outdoors at the Tyson Events Center. No advance RSVP, ticket, or registration will be required.

The event will be LifeLight’s first full-scale festival in Sioux City. Rather than bringing a finished event to the city, LifeLight is coming alongside a local team to help produce a festival shaped through community relationships and centered on ministry, outreach, and hope.

The event includes a main stage with artists and speakers, a children’s area with inflatables and ministry activities, BMX and FMX action sports, food trucks, retail vendors, and ministry partner booths. The day is intended to be more than music and entertainment. At the festival, LifeLight will partner with Convoy of Hope and other local organizations and ministries to provide free supplies and resources for people of all ages. LifeLight is preparing to welcome an estimated 15,000–20,000 people.

“Sioux City deserves a LifeLight festival of its own,” said Josh Brewer, CEO/Evangelist. “We have heard how deeply local leaders care about this community, and we are excited to begin building LifeLight Sioux City together.”

Artists will be announced after agreements are finalized. LifeLight will also share future opportunities for churches, businesses, sponsors, donors, volunteers, vendors, ministry partners, and residents to participate as those processes open.