Proposed natural gas plant rejected in Linn County, though state panel could revive it

Linn County supervisors have unanimously denied the rezoning request that would have allowed for the 720-megawatt Morgan Valley Energy Center natural gas plant to be built on agricultural land.

Supervisors say they’re concerned for ratepayers, worried about air quality, and convinced the plant didn’t fit the county’s comprehensive plan, but supervisor Sami Scheetz said he had trouble making a decision.

“This could become a state project controlled by the Iowa Utilities Commission, and not Linn County,” Scheetz says. “The county could lose the ability to enforce its own natural gas ordinance, the strictest ordinance in Iowa.”

Supervisor chair Kirsten Running-Marquardt concluded a five-hour public meeting with her worries about how Morgan Valley could increase electricity rates and air pollution.

“With prevailing winds carrying emissions towards Cedar Rapids, we must consider the potential consequences for public health,” Running-Marquardt says. “This is not a fair balance between economic development and the well-being of our community, especially when Alliant already has some of the highest utility rates in the area, and our county faces some serious concerns about asthma and cancer rates.”

Alliant Energy says the plant is critical to meet growing energy demand, especially for data centers.

The Iowa Utilities Commission is set to hear the proposal on December 7th. If the commission deems the plant necessary, it can override local regulations.