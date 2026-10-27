Iowa joins lawsuit accusing Dollar General of overcharging customers

The Federal Trade Commission, the State of Iowa and 19 other states are suing Dollar General, accusing the retailer of overcharging customers.

The lawsuit accuses Dollar General of repeatedly charging customers more than the advertised price for products or even the price displayed on store shelves or on price tags. The Federal Trade Commission describes Dollar General as “a critical retailer for low and fixed income” Americans and the lawsuit claims Dollar General failed to correct the alleged pricing issues for years “despite corporate knowledge of the problem.”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said it’s “completely unacceptable that Dollar General has made millions” by overcharging customers.

There are nearly 350 Dollar General stores in Iowa. The company provided a statement to The Guardian newspaper, saying “occasional price discrepancies” can occur and its employees are empowered to make things right for customers. The company told the newspaper it has enhanced its “price-accuracy processes” in recent years.