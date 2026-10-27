CyberCloak.Tech Expands Engineering Capabilities with Addition of Matt Baack

CyberCloak.Tech, a managed security services provider (MSSP) specializing in cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, and fractional executive leadership, welcomes Matt Baack as Principal Systems Engineer.

With more than 25 years of IT experience, Baack brings extensive expertise in enterprise infrastructure, cloud services, virtualization, networking, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery. His addition strengthens CyberCloak.Tech’s ability to help small and midsize organizations modernize, secure, and manage their technology environments.

“Businesses need more than someone who can fix what’s broken. They need experienced professionals who understand how technology supports their operations and long-term goals,” said Steven M. Groetken, CISSP, Founder of CyberCloak.Tech. “Matt brings that combination of deep technical expertise, practical experience, and thoughtful execution. I’m excited to have him on the team and even more excited about what we can accomplish for our clients.”

Enterprise Experience. Practical Solutions.

Throughout his career, Baack has designed and modernized complex IT environments, supported international operations, and resolved challenging infrastructure issues. His expertise includes Microsoft technologies, VMware virtualization, PowerShell automation, enterprise networking, high availability, and business continuity.

Beyond engineering, Baack has led infrastructure projects, mentored technical teams, and partnered with business leaders to translate operational requirements into reliable technology solutions. His approach emphasizes thoughtful planning, clear documentation, and building secure, maintainable systems.

Strengthening the CyberCloak.Tech Service Model

CyberCloak.Tech combines managed cybersecurity with fractional CISO, CIO, CTO, and CMO leadership, giving businesses access to experienced executives without the cost of a full-time leadership team.

Baack strengthens the engineering and implementation capabilities behind that model, helping bridge the gap between technology strategy and execution.

“Our philosophy is straightforward: good technology decisions should produce measurable business outcomes,” added Groetken. “Having the right people to develop the strategy and the technical expertise to execute it makes all the difference.”

Accepting New Clients

With its expanding technical team, CyberCloak.Tech is accepting new client engagements for infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, cloud services, IT management, and fractional technology leadership.

Serving Siouxland, the Upper Midwest, and organizations nationwide, CyberCloak.Tech delivers practical solutions tailored to each organization’s needs and budget.

Businesses interested in strengthening their technology operations can connect with CyberCloak.Tech at cybercloak.tech.