LifeServe’s Black Friday Extravaganza

If you thought Black Friday specials were only for Amazon and big box stores, think again! With LifeServe, you won’t have to spend the day battling crowds and waiting in never-ending lines. Instead, you can come to any one of our donor centers, roll up your sleeve, and help save three lives… all in just one hour! Of course, you won’t be going home empty-handed. All of our Black Friday donors will receive our exclusive, one-of-a-kind, limited edition squishy toy. But act fast, this offer is only available for ONE DAY ONLY!

Don’t delay! Schedule an appointment at your nearest LifeServe donor center!