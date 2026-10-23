Junior League Prairie Dog Finds New Home at Sioux City Public Museum

A beloved piece of Sioux City history is getting a new home.

The Junior League of Sioux City’s iconic prairie dog, part of the city’s memorable public art tradition created through the Prairie Dog Committee, will soon be welcomed into the Sioux City Public Museum. The prairie dog will be officially presented to Museum Director Steve Hansen on Thursday, October 29, from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m.

This special occasion represents more than the relocation of a piece of public art. It is a celebration of the Junior League members who helped bring the Prairie Dog project to life and the continued commitment of League members to preserving its history for future generations.

The original Prairie Dog Committee was chaired by Helena Potash and Mary McGowan, whose leadership helped establish the project as an important and memorable part of Sioux City’s public art history.

Now, decades later, the prairie dog is changing homes. Its new home at the Sioux City Public Museum will allow its story to continue to be shared with the community and future generations.

The transition has been a true team effort across generations of Junior League leadership. Current Junior League of Sioux City President Kayla Kellen, along with Sustainers Chairs Cindy Brewer and Lillyan Rodriguez, helped bring the project to completion, honoring the work of those who came before them while ensuring the prairie dog’s legacy continues.

“This is such a wonderful example of what the Junior League is all about—women working together across generations to make a lasting difference in our community,” said Kayla Kellen, President of the Junior League of Sioux City. “We are grateful to Helena and Mary for their leadership in creating this legacy and to everyone who helped make it possible for the prairie dog to find a new home at the Sioux City Public Museum.”

“This accomplishment truly belongs to all of us,” said Cindy Brewer and Lillyan Rodriguez, Sustainers Chairs. “It took the vision of the original committee, the dedication of Junior League members over the years, and the collaboration of current League leadership to make this happen. We are especially excited that the prairie dog will now have a place where its history can be preserved and enjoyed by the entire community”.

The Junior League is grateful to Steve Hansen and the Sioux City Public Museum for accepting the prairie dog and helping preserve this unique piece of Sioux City history.

The prairie dog’s new home is a fitting next chapter for a project that began with community vision and volunteer spirit. What started with Helena Potash and Mary McGowan and the original Prairie Dog Committee continues today through the commitment of Junior League members who believe in preserving the organization’s history and its connection to the Sioux City community.

Members of the media and community are invited to attend the presentation and celebrate the prairie dog’s next chapter.

What: Junior League Prairie Dog Presentation

When: Thursday, October 29, 1:30–2:00 p.m.

Where: Sioux City Public Museum

Presented to: Steve Hansen, Museum Director

Junior League representatives: Kayla Kellen, President; Cindy Brewer and Lillyan Rodriguez, Sustainers Chairs

Original Prairie Dog Committee Chairs: Helena Potash and Mary McGowan