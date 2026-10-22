Bomgaars Rodeo Bucks into the Tyson Events Center February 19-20, 2027

Don’t miss the action at the Bomgaars – PRCA Rodeo produced by Bailey Pro Rodeo bucks into the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA on February 19-20, 2027. Complete with bull riding, barrel racing, broncos, roping, and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy with the PRCA Rodeo.

Midwest fans are sure to be on the edge of their seats as the top talent takes to the dirt at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20 for a weekend of nonstop action.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10 a.m. at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Bailey Pro Rodeo stock has taken on the biggest 8 second rides across the country, from rodeos in Denver and Houston all the way to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Expect edge of your seat action, coming from the toughest riders and ropers around!

Comedic entertainment for the show will come courtesy of Rider Kiesner. Rider is a multi-time World Champion trick roper, gun spinner, and professional rodeo entertainer known for his incredible talent, precision, and high-energy performances. Combining traditional Western skills with thrilling showmanship, Rider captivates audiences with impressive rope tricks, lightning-fast gun spinning, and unforgettable entertainment. He has performed in every state in America and 15 different countries. His passion for the Western way of life and dedication to his craft have made him a standout performer in the rodeo entertainment industry.