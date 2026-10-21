Join the First Impressions Community Forum Oct. 29

All are invited to attend the First Impressions Community Forum on Oct. 29, 4:45-7 p.m. at the Sioux Center Public Library.

Over the past several months, a trained team of assessors visited Sioux Center to experience the community through the lens of first-time visitors as part of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach First Impressions Program. At the Community Forum, they will share initial findings and recommendations, highlighting Sioux Center’s strengths and opportunities.

“This is a valuable opportunity to hear more about the experiences assessment team members had in Sioux Center,” said Ann Vogelbacher, State Tourism Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach – Community Economic Development. “This feedback can inspire new ideas, strengthen local initiatives, and guide future planning efforts for your community.”

The evening will include:

4:45-5:15 p.m. – Registration, sandwiches, engagement activity.

5:15-6:40 p.m. – First Impressions Team presentation of initial findings and recommendations.

6:40 – 7:00 p.m. – Q&A and next steps..

Sioux Center was selected through a competitive application process to participate in the First Impressions program. The program is a partnership between Iowa communities, ISU Extension and Outreach – Community Economic Development, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority/Iowa Tourism Office.

The Community Forum is open to all interested individuals, including residents, businesses, attractions, community organizations, natural resource partners, local leaders, and other community stakeholders. The forum is hosted by Sioux Center’s local Tourism Stakeholder Committee. For more information or to RSVP to attend to help with food count, contact Maggie Landegent, at the City of Sioux Center, (712) 722-0761 or maggiel@siouxcenter.org.