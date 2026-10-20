Bacon Creek Park Temporarily Closed October 23-24, 2026

Get ready for a frightfully fun and festive weekend. Bacon Creek Park will be temporarily closed to the public beginning at 7:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, through 11:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2026, for the Sioux City Parks and Recreation’s Haunted Hike event. Those without a ticket for the event are encouraged to plan accordingly and avoid Bacon Creek Park during this time while event activities are taking place.

Haunted Hike!

Looking for some spooky outdoor excitement? The Sioux City Park’s and Recreation Haunted Hike is a thrilling Halloween adventure filled with thrills, chills, and eerie encounters. This family-friendly event includes jump scares and live-action interactions for those ready for a little fright. Registration is now open and limited spots are available. Don’t wait, secure your spot today.

Register today at SiouxCityParksandRec.com!

For more information about Sioux City Parks and Recreation programs and events, visit SiouxCityParksandRec.com.