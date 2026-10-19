Free Día de los Muertos Family Activities Offered in English and Spanish

Free family activities celebrating Día de los Muertos [Day of the Dead], presented in English and Spanish are underway at the Sioux City Public Museum. Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that celebrates deceased loved ones through a combination of rituals, food, and festivities.

This year’s theme is “Noche de Ofrendas” [Night of the Altars] with a focus on the candles and relationships with people who have passed away.

The Día de los Muertos: Noche de Ofrendas Exhibition features altars created by community members and local groups. The altars will be on display October 20 through November 1. Often found within homes or public places, Day of the Dead altars are created to honor and welcome deceased loved ones. Local schools were invited to make and decorate paper candles to be included in the exhibition.

On November 1, the Sioux City Public Museum will host a day of celebration in honor of Día de los Muertos, including music, dancing, refreshments, face painting, and children’s crafts. This event will be held from 1-4 p.m. and is free to attend.

November 1 Schedule of Performances:

Welcome & Storytime Rosita y Conchita / Rosita and Conchita

Mariachi Reyes de Oeste of Denison High School

La Perla Tapitia Dancers of Irving Elementary

“Calaverita” Esly Ovando of South Sioux City Schools

Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Jalisco

Refreshments & activities will be available from 1-4 p.m.

The Museum will also be hosting a night of dancing in the museum atrium, Bailando Ritmos Latinos en El Museo [Dancing Latin Rhythms at the Museum], on Thursday, October 29, from 6:30-8:15 p.m. DJ Tapatío (Isaac Quiñonez) will be playing music while instructor Yoelvis Rodriguez teaches Salsa, Banda, and Carnival dance. Dance the night away in the museum atrium under beautiful Day of the Dead decorations. This event is free to attend.