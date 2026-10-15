Midwest Show & Shine Southern Hills Mall Takeover Indoor/Outdoor Car Show

Join us for the Midwest Show & Shine Southern Hills Mall Takeover, an exciting indoor and outdoor car show bringing together automotive enthusiasts from across the region while supporting a great cause.

Sat Oct 17th

10:00am – 8:00pm

From classic cars and custom builds to modern muscle and unique specialty vehicles, attendees will enjoy an impressive showcase of automotive craftsmanship, trophies, vendors, and a fun-filled atmosphere for the whole family. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Warming Shelter, helping provide safe shelter, meals, and critical support services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Siouxland.