Iowa healthcare, construction see highest ever employment levels

Iowa’s unemployment rate remained where it’s been the last four months again in September at 3.2%.

Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says the labor market continues to move at an even pace. “The labor force participation rate decreased again slightly to 66.9% in September, but that’s pretty, I mean, that’s not a huge move. So yeah, we’re holding pretty steady for the past five months,” Townsend says.

Townsend says there was some good movement in a couple of key areas. “The healthcare and construction industries recorded the highest levels of employment we’ve ever seen in Iowa. So that’s a really good sign, as we’ve discussed at length in the past, we’re always behind in terms of hiring for healthcare. So the fact that we’re now at the highest level for employment that we’ve ever seen in healthcare is a good sign,” she says.

There has been a lot of attention at the state universities to increase the number of nurses in the state. Townsend says that’s probably part of the increase, but says the healthcare increases were across the board. “There’s healthcare providers, there’s, support staff, all of it. So just, I think any increase we can provide to the healthcare industry to help meet their ongoing needs is a good sign that we’re that some of our efforts to help do that are finally, you know, taking root,” she says.

Townsend says she doesn’t mind the steady course compared to the alternative. “We don’t like volatility in our labor force, right? So we’ve held steady with the unemployment rate and labor force for the most part has held steady. We’ve seen small increases in hiring, sometimes a few small decreases, but for the most part, again, we’re holding steady and that’s where we want to be,” Townsend says.

Townsend says unemployment claims remain historically low and there are still thousands of open jobs in Iowa.