Iowa food banks receive donation from John Deere Foundation

Several food banks in Iowa will receive a total of $13 million over the next three years from the John Deere Foundation to help the find more food from local farms.

Nearly $3 million of the “Farm-to-Plate initiative” is allocated to helping the Food Bank of Iowa, River Bend Food Bank, Northeast Iowa Food Bank scale up their existing direct purchasing programs. Deanna Kovar is president of John Deere’s Worldwide Ag and Turf division.

“When we strengthen the path between Iowa farms and Iowa food banks, everyone benefits. We improve access to nutritious food, support agriculture, and help build stronger, more resilient communities,” she says. Food Bank of Iowa CEO Tami Nielsen says it’s important to add more food sources.“With record numbers facing hunger, our jobs aren’t getting any easier. That’s why it’s so important for food banks to have strong partnerships across the food system, from farmers and growers to transportation, storage and distribution,” Nielsen says.

The River Bend Food Bank, Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Food Bank of Iowa plan to go from around 20 total farmer suppliers in the state to 117 farmers over three years. The remaining Iowa funding will be distributed to other Feeding America affiliate food banks to improve food sourcing and distribution, with some funding dedicated to meal packing volunteer events with John Deere employees.