Iowa motorists are paying more for gas than in any previous October

Gasoline prices are slowly falling in Iowa, but they’re also at an all-time high for the season.

The statewide average price dropped three cents a gallon in the past week, while AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says motorists in the state are seeing unprecedented pump prices for October.

“They remain the highest they’ve ever been for this time of year,” Ortner says. “Even though the national average dropped five cents over the past week, pump prices are still remaining at those record highs when we move deeper into autumn. Another interesting fact, this is the first year that the national average has been above $4 per gallon in October.”

Gas is now averaging $4.22 a gallon in Iowa, and the national average is 12-cents a gallon higher. The motor club survey shows diesel prices are climbing, now with a statewide average of $6.07 a gallon. That’s up five cents a gallon since Monday.

“Thankfully, down from the record we saw just a little less than a month ago, back on September 21st, where across the state diesel was at $6.31 per gallon, the highest on record ever for diesel,” he says.

He says major international events, like the ongoing war with Iran, continue exerting pressure on gas prices.

“The recent hurricane is another factor. We haven’t seen any impacts of that so far, which is good,” Ortner says, “but really right now, it’s the conflicts over in the Middle East, with the global marketplace having that impact where supplies just aren’t getting out to the market as they had previously.”

AAA says Dubuque has the state’s most expensive gas, averaging $4.39 a gallon, while it’s cheapest in Des Moines at $4.15.