Grassley disagrees with Trump plan to buy Russian diesel

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among the Republicans questioning President Trump’s deal to buy large quantities of diesel fuel from Russia just weeks after Trump signed a bill into law enacting new sanctions on Russia.

Other opponents of the agreement say it won’t have an impact on near-record high diesel prices, while it amounts to a gift to Russia, which is aiding Iran in the war with the U.S.

Grassley says the deal appears to run counter to the new law on sanctions.

He says, “I supported legislation that passed just before we came home for this election recess that would enhance sanctions on Russia, not lessen sanctions on Russia.”

That legislation was a final legacy item honoring the late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, who had just returned from Ukraine when he unexpectedly died in July at age 71.

“That bill is named after former Senator Graham, who was very much pro-Ukraine and I’m very pro-Ukraine,” Grassley says.

Under the agreement, Trump says the U.S. will “immediately” buy 300,000 tons of diesel from Russia, with larger purchases planned in November and beyond.

Diesel is averaging $6.07 a gallon in Iowa, according to AAA, which is down from the record of $6.31 set in late September. A year ago, diesel was averaging less than $3.50 a gallon statewide.