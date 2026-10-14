Dakota Wesleyan and Dordt Picked in GPAC 2026-27 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Dakota Wesleyan University and Dordt University each totaled 116 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and are picked to win the 2026-27 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship.

The Tigers and Defenders each tallied six first place votes in the tie for first place. Concordia was selected third with 99 points.

Dordt won the regular season title for 2025-26, while Dakota Wesleyan won the GPAC Tournament.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2026-27 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: