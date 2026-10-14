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Concordia Picked in GPAC 2026-27 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

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(Sioux City, Iowa) – Concordia University totaled 96 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2026-27 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship.

The Bulldogs tallied six of the possible 11 first-place votes. Morningside was picked second with 91 points and three first place votes, while Dordt was picked third with 84 points and the final two first place votes.

Morningside won the regular season title for 2025-26, while Northwestern won the GPAC Tournament.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team. 

Here is the complete 2026-27 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

RANK

TEAM

POINTS

1st Place Votes

1.

CONCORDIA

96

6

2.

MORNINGSIDE

91

3

3.

DORDT

84

2

4.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN

64

5.

MOUNT MARTY

62

6.

NORTHWESTERN

57

7.

BRIAR CLIFF

52

8.

MIDLAND

34

9.

DOANE

33

10.

HASTINGS

21

11.

WALDORF

1

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