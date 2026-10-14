Accepting Nominations for the War Eagle Human Rights Award

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission is currently seeking nominations for the War Eagle Human Rights Award. Each year awards are given to honor an individual or group whose efforts positively affect the civil rights climate in Sioux City. Awards will be given for work done in the last twelve months or for lifetime achievement.

Nomination forms are available in the Human Rights office in City Hall or on the Human Rights website at sioux-city.org/HumanRightsOutreach. Please complete the nomination form and return to Sioux City Human Rights Commission by end of the day on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Examples of who may be nominated:

Individuals—Local citizens who lead the way to improve life for others by making an impact in one or more areas of civil rights.

Businesses—The entire operation or a policy or program, such as diversity in hiring or vendor relations, that promotes civil rights in our community.

Nonprofit/Community Organizations—May include educational, religious and government institutions which promote civil rights, cultural democracy, tolerance or other efforts that build community and improve quality of life for all.

Youth—Elementary, middle or high school students whose efforts raise awareness of civil rights and community tolerance.

Deadline for nominations is November 20, 2026. Submit nominations to the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, Room 410, City Hall, or P. O. Box 447, Sioux City, IA 51102 or by emailing the nomination form to kmackey@sioux-city.org.

Awards will be presented at the Commission’s celebration of Universal Human Rights Day at 6 p.m. on December 10, 2026, at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street.