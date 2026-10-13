Proposed Hancock County data center hits major roadblock

Hancock County leaders say the man who owns more than 700 acres of land in the county that was being considered for a data center is pulling out of the business deal.

County Supervisor Gary Rayhons says the landowner, David Boehnke, made his letter of intent public.

“That article stated his wishes not to go forward any further with exploration of the citing question on the basis of he had questions that needed solid answers,” Rayhons says. “He did not receive those answers and let the petitioner know about his decision of withdrawal.”

Mission Critical North Iowa or MCNI Incorporated was hoping to use the land for a data center. Rayhons says the issue has been very contentious and he sees both sides.

“After more than a decade in economic development, I understand how difficult it is to attract significant investment to rural Iowa,” Rayhons says. “Opportunities like this are few and far in between. I also recognize that change brings uncertainty, which is why having respectful conversations without fear of personal retaliation and social media backlash are so important.”

Rayhons says the interested parties wanted what was best for the safety of the county. In a statement, MCNI officials said they initiated the idea of a data center in order to grow opportunities in northern Iowa and to keep youth from leaving the area.

Rayhons says residents are wondering about other options.

“Several people asked, ‘Why a data center instead of another manufacturer? The reality is that rural north Iowa economic development organizations have spent years trying to attract manufacturing investments to their communities, and those opportunities have been difficult to secure,” he says. “Yet today, the demand for data centers presents a different opportunity.”

County supervisors are considering a possible ordinance change that will better regulate similar projects like data centers in the future.