Grassley sees two avenues to get ‘AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act’ passed

Senator Chuck Grassley says there are a couple of ways a bill that would force the auto industry to install AM radios in new vehicles could become law yet this year.

The AM Radio for Every Vchicle Act cleared the U.S. House last month.”I hope we get it passed on unanimous consent,” Grassley said. “That means it’s been hotlined by telephone to all 100 members and nobody objects to it and we can get it done in five minutes on the floor of the United States Senate.”

If that route doesn’t work, Grassley said the proposal could be added to legislation that must pass the Senate before the end of the year, “which could be rural health care, it could be some end of the year tax bill to stop minor or one of the end of the year appropriations bills.”

Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst are both co-sponsors of the legislation. A similar bill stalled in congress three years ago after Ford, GM and Toyota complainted about the cost of installing AM receivers and argued the motors of electric vehicles interfere with AM signals. Advocates say AM radio stations provide a vital connection to their communities, especially during severe weather and other emergencies.