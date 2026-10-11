Sterling & MidAmerican Energy Foundation Presents: Mystic Pizza

MYSTIC PIZZA

Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Based on the beloved 1988 MGM rom-com that launched the career of Julia Roberts, MYSTIC PIZZA is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint serving everyone from the townies to the privileged country club set. And what’s in that secret sauce, you ask? The hits of the 80s and 90s! The hit songs range from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Hold On” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”