2026 Business Awards Luncheon

Do you want to take this opportunity to recognize an outstanding employee? Simply tell us who and what they do that makes them stand out and we will recognize them at this event.
Employee Nomination Form
Join us as we celebrate the businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs, and community leaders whose dedication, innovation, and commitment continue to strengthen our region.
This special event honors the recipients of the 2026 Business Awards and recognizes Chamber members celebrating milestone anniversaries.
Congratulations to the 2026 Award Recipients!
Nonprofit of the Year
Chamberettes
Small Business of the Year
Vision Source Drs. Kincaid & Craw
Medium Business of the Year
The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill
Large Business of the Year
South Sioux City Community Schools
Entrepreneur of the Year
Omar Munoz, River City Silent Disco
Celebrating Chamber Member Anniversaries
We are proud to recognize businesses and organizations whose years of membership have helped build a stronger business community.
40 Years
Pepsi Cola of Siouxland • Bridgeview Family Dental • Siouxland Chamber of Commerce • Garwood Enterprises35 Years
Nelson Industrial Construction & Engineering • Perkins Properties • South Sioux City Morning Optimist Club • DGR Engineering• A-Team Heating and Cooling • Northeast Nebraska Senior Center • Pella Windows and Doors
30 Years
CMBA Architects
25 Years
Dakota-Thurston County Fair • Stone Group Architects • NAI United • Olsson
20 Years
Burger King • Siouxland Ethanol, LLC • Wendy’s Restaurant • Mohr Funeral Home
15 Years
State Farm Insurance Myrah Favors • ImOn Communications • Karl’s TV & Appliance
10 Years
Helping Hands Nursing Solutions • American Underground Supply LLC • Ho-Chunk Capital • Sioux City Public Schools Foundation • Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking • Growing Community Connections • Allied Solutions • Holy Spirit Retirement Home • New Stage Players • Sioux City Pizza Ranch • Window World Siouxland • Rosecrance Jackson Centers
5 Years
Sweetwater Café • Siouxland Christian School • Powell Broadcasting • The Salvation Army (Western Plains Camp)