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2026 Business Awards Luncheon

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Do you want to take this opportunity to recognize an outstanding employee? Simply tell us who and what they do that makes them stand out and we will recognize them at this event.
Employee Nomination Form

Join us as we celebrate the businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs, and community leaders whose dedication, innovation, and commitment continue to strengthen our region.

This special event honors the recipients of the 2026 Business Awards and recognizes Chamber members celebrating milestone anniversaries.

Congratulations to the 2026 Award Recipients!

Nonprofit of the Year
Chamberettes

Small Business of the Year
Vision Source Drs. Kincaid & Craw

Medium Business of the Year
The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill

Large Business of the Year
South Sioux City Community Schools

Entrepreneur of the Year
Omar Munoz, River City Silent Disco
 

Celebrating Chamber Member Anniversaries

We are proud to recognize businesses and organizations whose years of membership have helped build a stronger business community.

40 Years

Pepsi Cola of Siouxland • Bridgeview Family Dental • Siouxland Chamber of Commerce • Garwood Enterprises35 Years

Nelson Industrial Construction & Engineering •  Perkins Properties •  South Sioux City Morning Optimist Club  • DGR Engineering• A-Team Heating and Cooling • Northeast Nebraska Senior Center • Pella Windows and Doors

30 Years

CMBA Architects

25 Years

Dakota-Thurston County Fair • Stone Group Architects • NAI United • Olsson

20 Years

Burger King • Siouxland Ethanol, LLC • Wendy’s Restaurant • Mohr Funeral Home

15 Years

State Farm Insurance Myrah Favors • ImOn Communications • Karl’s TV & Appliance

10 Years

Helping Hands Nursing Solutions • American Underground Supply LLC • Ho-Chunk Capital • Sioux City Public Schools Foundation • Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking • Growing Community Connections • Allied Solutions • Holy Spirit Retirement Home • New Stage Players • Sioux City Pizza Ranch • Window World Siouxland • Rosecrance Jackson Centers

5 Years

Sweetwater Café • Siouxland Christian School • Powell Broadcasting • The Salvation Army (Western Plains Camp)

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