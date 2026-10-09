October 17 | 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Grant Wood: Prairie Rebel

Tom Milligan performs Grant Wood: Prairie Rebel

In this fascinating and informative 45-minute, one-man show, Grant Wood chats with the audience as if talking to an old friend across the backyard fence, or maybe at his home at Five Turner Alley in Cedar Rapids. He tells us about his life and how he changed the art world forever with his paintings. We learn more about the man behind American Gothic, and how he took the moments, memories, and the people of our state to show the whole world who and what Iowa is. After the presentation, the audience is encouraged to ask questions about Grant Wood and his life.