Explorers Announce 2027 Schedule

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Fresh off a season in which they led the American Association in stolen bases and posted the league’s largest attendance increase from the previous season, the Sioux City Explorers have announced their 102-game schedule for the 2027 season.

The Explorers will open their 34th season on the road Friday night, May 7, against their I-29 rivals, the Sioux Falls Canaries. Following a three-game season-opening road trip, the Explorers will return home for Opening Night at Lewis and Clark Park on Tuesday, May 11, against the reigning Wolff Cup champion Kansas City Monarchs.

“We are very excited for the 2027 home opener on Tuesday, May 11, as the Explorers host the defending American Association champion, Kansas City Monarchs. We are especially pleased that we have nine weekend home series, including July 2-4 versus the Lake Country DockHounds, with a fireworks extravaganza planned following both the July 3 and July 4 games,” said Travis Lee, vice president/general manager of the Explorers.

The 2027 season features 51 home dates, with nine weekends of X’s excitement at Lewis and Clark Park. One of the highlights of the entire summer in Sioux City will once again be the Independence Day holiday, featuring the Sioux City tradition of fireworks at the ballpark. The Explorers will host the Lake Country DockHounds on July 3 and July 4, with a Stars and Stripes Fourth of July fireworks show following both games.

Sioux City will close out the home portion of the schedule August 31-September 2 against the Gary SouthShore RailCats before closing out the regular season with their final road trip, a three-game series at the 2026 league runner-up Milwaukee Milkmen September 3-5.

“The X’s staff is brainstorming tons of fun themes and concepts for Explorers fans all season long now that we have a schedule in hand. There is no doubt that 2027 will be a great season, with outstanding baseball on the field and exciting promotions during all home games at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park. Secure your tickets TODAY for the best seat options, and remember, ‘X’s Marks the Fun Spot,’” added Lee.

The 2027 American Association division format will change from the 2026 season, with Sioux City remaining in the West Division while rival Kansas City shifts to the East Division. Joining the Explorers in the West Division are the Fargo-Moorhead (ND/MN) RedHawks, Lincoln (NE) Saltdogs, Sioux Falls (SD) Canaries and Winnipeg (MB) Goldeyes. The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs (IL), Gary SouthShore (IN) RailCats, Kansas City (KS) Monarchs, Lake Country (WI) DockHounds and Milwaukee (WI) Milkmen.

Details about the upcoming 2027 season include the following schedule features:

· The Explorers will play 72 games against West Division opponents, hosting 36 games at home and traveling for 36 games on the road.

· The remaining 30 games will come against East Division opponents, with Sioux City playing 15 home games and 15 road games against East Division clubs.

· Sioux City will have seven six-game homestands during the season, including one six-game set in seven days against Winnipeg from August 20-26.

· The Explorers will have five six-game road swings during the 2027 season.

· The X’s will also have a six-game, seven-day series at Winnipeg on their first six-game road trip, May 14-20, in Canada.

· The American Association All-Star break will occur July 12-15, with details to be announced later in the offseason by the American Association.

· The X’s will play nine Sunday home games, eight Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday home games and nine Friday and Saturday home dates. Sioux City will be off every Monday during the season a total of 17 times.

Game times for Explorers home games in 2027 are set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Exceptions include Thursday, May 13, at 11:05 a.m. for Kids Day and July 3 and July 4, both scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Game times for all Sioux City road contests will be published on the club’s website once they are available from all American Association clubs.

Ticket packages for the 2027 season, along with sponsorship and partner opportunities, are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned for the exciting 2027 promotional calendar, which will be announced later during the offseason. Follow the Explorers’ social media channels and the club’s website, xsbaseball.com, for offseason news and updates. Fans will also want to check out Explorers Expresso, the team’s live video show and podcast, during the offseason for all the hot-stove news.