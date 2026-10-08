Stormwater Fee Update: Transition to Tiered Rates

The City of Sioux City has updated its Stormwater Program, including modifications to the Stormwater Collection Fee that originally increased by 300% on July 1, 2026. That one-time increase has now been replaced with a lower, tiered rate structure resulting in a 50% decrease for the remainder of the 2027 fiscal year (November 3, 2026 – June 30, 2027). This modification will affect monthly or quarterly bills, depending on how storm drain fees are billed to the user. These adjustments support critical infrastructure improvements outlined in the City’s Stormwater Master Plan and Capital Improvement Program (CIP), including the Bacon Creek Culvert Project.

Updated Fee Structure

During the Operating Budget Wrap-Up on March 18, 2026, City Council approved a major one-time increase to the Stormwater Collection Fee. This adjustment raised the average monthly user rate from $2.27 to $9.08, effective July 1, 2026.

On October 5, 2026, City Council approved ordinance 2026-0936, updating Chapter 12.30 Stormwater Program. This ordinance reduces the 300% rate increase implemented on July 1, 2026, by 50%, effective November 3, 2026. Future adjustments were approved for the next four (4) years effective July 1 of each year.

% Increase/Decrease Avg. Monthly User Rate Avg. Annual User Rate June 30, 2026 $2.27 $27.24 July 1, 2026 +300% $9.08 $108.96 November 3, 2026 -200% $4.54 $54.48 July 1, 2027 +20% $5.45 $65.38 July 1, 2028 +20% $6.54 $78.45 July 1, 2029 +20% $7.85 $94.14 July 1, 2030 +10% $8.63 $103.56

Fee Modifications & Adjustments for the Remaining FY2027 Include:

Average Monthly User Rate: Adjusted from $9.08 to $4.54

Annual Unit Financial Charge: Adjusted from $0.00168 to $0.00084

Minimum Annual Charge: Adjusted from $60.00 to $30.00 per parcel

Nonprofit Organization Annual Unit Financial Charge: Adjusted from $0.00102 to $0.000510

Farmland (exceeding 10 acres) Special Rule: Adjusted from $2592.00 to $1296.00

Low-Income Resident Assistance: Annual maintenance fee maximum adjusted from $120.00/year to $60.00/year (eligible via extraordinary tax credit from the State of Iowa).

What Is My New Monthly Fee

To calculate your new monthly rate:

Find the current monthly rate on your most recent utility statement

Divide that monthly stormwater management fee by 2

This amount will be your new monthly stormwater management fee until June 30, 2027

Find the stormwater ordinance in its entirety on the City website. Additional information is available at sioux-city.org/stormwater or call Environmental Services at 712-279-6222.