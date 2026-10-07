Highway 75 Celebration set for Oct. 12

The City of Sioux Center and Iowa Department of Transportation are inviting all to attend a Ribbon Cutting Celebration for the Highway 75 project in Sioux Center on Monday, Oct. 12, from 4-5:30 p.m.

“While we anticipate the highway being fully open to traffic sometime in November, we are hosting this event in October to catch some nicer weather and allow the community to come be part of the celebration,” said Mayor Dale Vander Berg.

The celebration will begin with a program at 4 p.m. at Central Park followed by a ribbon cutting on Highway 75. There will be free refreshments from a variety of Sioux Center restaurants for all in Central Park from 4-5:30 p.m.

Representatives from Iowa DOT, the City of Sioux Center, and project partners will be part of the program.

“Rebuilding Highway 75 has involved 4 years of construction through Sioux Center and more than a decade of planning. This project is something we can all celebrate together,” Mayor Vander Berg said.

For this project, a total of 2.5 miles of Highway 75 through the heart of Sioux Center have been rebuilt as an enhanced 4-lane roadway, featuring two lanes of travel in each direction with medians and a center turn lane, plus sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, storm sewer, and streetscape. The multi-year reconstruction began in 2023, replacing the aging roadway and rebuilding it in a design based on safety, improving roadway function, and showcasing community character. The project also included significant utilities improvements by the City of Sioux Center.

Central Park is at 502 N. Main. Ave in Sioux Center.

Attendees can park at Netherlands Reformed parking lot, alongside the east of Central Park, and in the south parking lot of Fire Station 1 on 4th St. N.

A rain location for the event is Fire Station 1, at 408 N. Main Ave.