Fire Prevention Week Open House

Sioux City Fire Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® to celebrate Fire Prevention Week, October 4-10, 2026. This year’s theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging is a Superpower”, strives to educate everyone about the importance of lithium-ion battery care.

Charge into Fire Safety: 3 Steps

Buy only listed products. When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery look for a safety certification mark such as UL, ETL, or CSA. This means it meets important safety standards.

Charge devices safely. Always use the cords that came with the product to charge. Follow the instructions from the manufacturer. Buy new chargers from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved. Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle batteries responsibly. Don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could start a fire. Recycle your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location. Visit call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

Sioux City Fire Rescue has started school visits at each Sioux City elementary school. Every student in Sioux City grades K-2 receives training from their local firefighters as well as a tour of rigs and equipment. 3rd grade students are provided the opportunity to practice what they have learned by going through our fire safety trailer.

Fire Prevention Week activities begin with an Open House at all Sioux City Fire Stations (listed below). Join us on Sunday, October 4 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Meet our personnel, take a tour of the station, and learn some fire safety tips.

Fire Station 1 – 315 9th St.

Fire Station 3 – 2630 3rd St.

Fire Station 4 – 3109 Dearborn Blvd.

Fire Station 5 – 4729 Southern Hills Dr.

Fire Station 6 – 4203 Morningside Ave.

Fire Station 7 – 3252 Floyd Blvd.

Fire Station 8 – 3829 W. 19th St.

Sioux City Fire Rescue would also like to remind everyone about our SAFE Home Program which is a free service provided to any Sioux City resident. This program consists of 3 components:

• Free Home fire and Safety Guide

• Free home survey by trained fire personnel

• Free smoke alarm installation

Residents can sign up for the SAFE Home Program at any of the Open House locations or by calling 712-279-6377.