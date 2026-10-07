Evening Endeavors- Business After Hours Hosted by Thrive Wellness Center

Unwind after the workday and join us for an evening of networking at Business After Hours, in partnership with the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce. This casual yet professional event is the perfect opportunity to strengthen relationships, meet new contacts, and discover what’s happening in our business community.

Light appetizers will be provided, with a cash bar available

Why Attend?

Build connections with local business leaders and professionals

Explore partnership opportunities in a relaxed setting

Enjoy complimentary refreshments and engaging conversation

Bring your business cards, your ideas, and your enthusiasm—because great things happen when professionals come together!