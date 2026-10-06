Dancing for Recovery-hosted by Rosecrance Jackson Centers

Join us Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at The Warrior Hotel Grand Ballroom for an unforgettable night!

Dancing for Recovery brings our community together to raise awareness for mental health and substance use recovery while helping reduce financial barriers to treatment through charity care at Rosecrance Jackson Centers.

Every donation helps provide hope, healing, and access to care for individuals and families throughout Siouxland. Please support your favorite dancer, share this page with your family and friends, and join us in making recovery possible.

Social time begins at 5:30pm. Program begins at 6:00pm.